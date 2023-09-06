The Day After Tomorrow (2004, Action) Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal AMC, 5:30 p.m.
House of Deadly Lies (2023, Suspense) Katy Breier, Jon McLaren LMN, 6 p.m.
The Perfect Bride (2017, Romance) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith Hallmark, 6 p.m.
Every Breath She Takes (2023, Suspense) Tamala Jones, Tisha Campbell LMN, 8 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 8 p.m.
The Rock (1996, Action) Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage AMC, 8 p.m.
Transformers (2007, Action) Shia LaBeouf, Tyrese Gibson TNT, 8 p.m.
You Had Me at Aloha (2021, Romance) Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Hustlers (2019, Comedy-drama) Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez VH1, 9 p.m.