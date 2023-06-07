U.S. Marshals (1998, Action) Tommy Lee Jones, Wesley Snipes AMC, 5 p.m.
A Picture of Her (2023, Romance) Rhiannon Fish, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 6 p.m.
In Love With My Partner's Wife (2022, Suspense) Gina Vitori, Andrew Spach LMN, 6 p.m.
Iron Man 3 (2013, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 7 p.m.
Shrek Forever After (2010, Children) Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy Nick, 7 p.m.
Film, the Living Record of Our Memory (2021, Documentary) TCM, 8 p.m.
Imperfect High (2021, Drama) Nia Sioux, Sherri Shepherd LMN, 8 p.m.
Monsters University (2013, Children) Billy Crystal, John Goodman Disney, 8 p.m.
Roadhouse Romance (2021, Romance-comedy) Lauren Alaina, Tyler Hynes Hallmark, 8 p.m.
The Suicide Squad (2021, Action) Margot Robbie, Idris Elba TNT, 8 p.m.
Unstoppable (2010, Action) Denzel Washington, Chris Pine AMC, 8 p.m.
Jurassic World (2015, Adventure) Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard SYFY, 9 p.m.