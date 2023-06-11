Aquaman (2018, Action) Jason Momoa, Amber Heard TNT, 6 p.m.
Brutal Bridesmaids (2020, Suspense) Zoila Garcia, Duncan Bahr LMN, 6 p.m.
Steel Magnolias (1989, Comedy-drama) Sally Field, Dolly Parton CMT, 6 p.m.
The Peanuts Movie (2015, Children) Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller Disney, 6:30 p.m.
Elf (2003, Children) Will Ferrell, James Caan Vice, 7 p.m.
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017, Adventure) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart FX, 8 p.m.
The Help (2011, Drama) Viola Davis, Emma Stone BET, 8 p.m.
The Secret Life of Pets (2016, Children) Eric Stonestreet Nick, 8 p.m.
Underworld (2003, Fantasy) Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman BBC America, 8 p.m.
Elf (2003, Children) Will Ferrell, James Caan Vice, 9 p.m.
Runaway Bride (1999, Romance-comedy) Julia Roberts, Richard Gere CMT, 9 p.m.
Enough (2002, Suspense) Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell VH1, 9:30 p.m.
Lethal Weapon 3 (1992, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover Sundance, 9:30 p.m.