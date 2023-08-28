The Help(2011, Drama) Viola Davis, Emma Stone BET, 5 p.m.
The Proposal(2009, Romance-comedy) Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds FX, 5 p.m.
Demolition Man(1993, Science fiction) Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes AMC, 5:30 p.m.
Royal Matchmaker(2018, Romance) Bethany Joy Lenz, Will Kemp Hallmark, 6 p.m.
Family History Mysteries: Buried Past(2023, Mystery) Janel Parrish, Niall Matter Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Baywatch(2017, Comedy) Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron FX, 7:30 p.m.
Die Hard(1988, Action) Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman Freeform, 8 p.m.
Goodfellas(1990, Crime drama) Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta Paramount, 8 p.m.
John Wick(2014, Action) Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist AMC, 8 p.m.
Love's Greek to Me(2023, Romance) Torrey DeVitto, Yannis Tsimitselis Hallmark, 8 p.m.
The Client(1994, Suspense) Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones POP, 8 p.m.
The Longest Yard(2005, Comedy) Adam Sandler, Chris Rock VH1, 10 p.m.
Dune(2021, Science fiction) Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson TNT, 10:30 p.m.