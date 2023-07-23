Secret Life of a Celebrity Surrogate(2020, Suspense) Carrie Wampler, Brianne Davis LMN, 6 p.m.
Star Trek Into Darkness(2013, Science fiction) Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto AMC, 6 p.m.
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2(2012, Romance) Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson E!, 6:30 p.m.
A Lifelong Love(2023, Romance) Andrea Brooks, Patch May Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2(2013, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 8 p.m.
Look Who's Stalking(2023, Suspense) Alissa Filoramo, Juliana Destefano Lifetime, 8 p.m.
Tyler Perry's A Madea Family Funeral(2019, Comedy) Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis BET, 8 p.m.
Uncle Drew(2018, Comedy) Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery VH1, 8 p.m.
Maybe It's You(2023, Romance-comedy) Veronica St. Clair, Brett Dier E!, 9 p.m.
The Blessing Bracelet(2023, Drama) Amanda Schull, Carlo Marks Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.
White Men Can't Jump(1992, Comedy) Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson VH1, 10:30 p.m.
