Fight Club(1999, Suspense) Brad Pitt, Edward Norton Vice,6 p.m.
Sixteen Candles(1984, Comedy) Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall Sundance, 6:30 p.m.
The Day After Tomorrow(2004, Action) Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal AMC, 6:30 p.m.
Selena(1997, Biography) Jennifer Lopez, Edward James Olmos TBS, 7 p.m.
The Avengers(2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
Central Intelligence(2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart BET, 8 p.m.
People are also reading…
Murder on the Orient Express(2017, Mystery) Kenneth Branagh, Johnny Depp FXM, 8 p.m.
Ocean's Eleven(2001, Comedy-drama) George Clooney, Matt Damon TNT, 8 p.m.
Scream(1996, Horror) Neve Campbell, David Arquette BBC America, 8 p.m.
Pretty Woman(1990, Romance-comedy) Richard Gere, Julia Roberts Paramount, 8:30 p.m.
In the Heights(2021, Musical) Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera TBS, 9:30 p.m.
Scream 2(1997, Horror) David Arquette, Neve Campbell BBC America, 10:30 p.m.