A Fabled Holiday (2022, Romance) Brooke D'Orsay, Ryan Paevey Hallmark, 6 p.m.
S.W.A.T. (2003, Action) Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell VH1, 6:30 p.m.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008, Romance-comedy) Jason Segel, Kristen Bell E!, 7 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania (2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Nick, 7 p.m.
The Baker's Son (2021, Romance) Brant Daugherty, Eloise Mumford Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Thor (2011, Action) Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman FX, 7:30 p.m.
Coyote Creek Christmas (2021, Romance) Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Rambo: First Blood Part II (1985, Action) Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna AMC, 8 p.m.
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011, Science fiction) James Franco, Freida Pinto SYFY, 8 p.m.
Titanic (1997, Historical drama) Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet Paramount, 8 p.m.
Wonder Woman (2017, Action) Gal Gadot, Chris Pine TNT, 8 p.m.
True Lies (1994, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis VH1, 9 p.m.