The Secrets of Bella Vista (2022, Drama) Rachelle Lefevre, Niall Matter Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 7 p.m.
Halloween (1978, Horror) Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis IFC, 7:30 p.m.
A Few Good Men (1992, Drama) Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson POP, 8 p.m.
Coco (2017, Family) Anthony Gonzalez, Gael Garcia Bernal Disney, 8 p.m.
Deadly Yoga Retreat (2022, Suspense) Jonathan Bennett, Danielle C. Ryan LMN, 8 p.m.
Sweet Home Alabama (2002, Romance-comedy) Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas E!, 8 p.m.
The King's Man (2021, Action) Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson FX, 8 p.m.
The Da Vinci Code (2006, Mystery) Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou BBC America, 8:30 p.m.
Friday After Next (2002, Comedy) Ice Cube, Mike Epps VH1, 9 p.m.
Halloween II (1981, Horror) Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence IFC, 9:30 p.m.
Kidnapped in Paradise (2021, Drama) Claire van der Boom, Todd Lasance LMN, 10 p.m.