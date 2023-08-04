The Change-Up(2011, Comedy) Ryan Reynolds, Jason Bateman Bravo, 7 p.m.
The Mummy Returns(2001, Adventure) Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz TNT, 7:30 p.m.
White House Down(2013, Action) Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx AMC, 7:30 p.m.
Pacific Rim(2013, Science fiction) Charlie Hunnam, Diego Klattenhoff TBS, 8 p.m.
The Client(1994, Suspense) Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones POP, 8 p.m.
The Last Duel(2021, Historical drama) Matt Damon, Adam Driver FX, 8 p.m.
Call Her King(2023, Action) Naturi Naughton, Nicholas Turturro BET, 9 p.m.
People are also reading…
Just Go With It(2011, Romance-comedy) Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston VH1, 9 p.m.
The Hangover(2009, Comedy) Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms E!, 9 p.m.
Red Dawn(1984, Action) Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell BBC America, 10:30 p.m.
True Lies(1994, Action) Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis AMC, 10:30 p.m.