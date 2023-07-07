Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs(2009, Children) Bill Hader, Anna Faris Nick, 7 p.m.
Jurassic Park(1993, Adventure) Sam Neill, Laura Dern AMC, 7 p.m.
The Devil Wears Prada(2006, Comedy-drama) Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway VH1, 7 p.m.
Central Intelligence(2016, Action) Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart BBC America, 8 p.m.
Get Hard(2015, Comedy) Will Ferrell, Kevin Hart Bravo, 8 p.m.
Grumpy Old Men(1993, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 8 p.m.
Ride Along 2(2016, Comedy) Kevin Hart, Ice Cube TBS, 8 p.m.
- Eddie Mayerik, 8-year-old who inspired thousands of Bills fans, dies
- Erik Johnson after leaving Avalanche for Buffalo: 'People know the Sabres are coming'
- Anton Wahlberg's 'big, big step' in Sweden led the Sabres to try to swing a trade
- Capitol rioter sues Hamburg, Blasdell and Wyoming County, claiming civil rights violations
- Three Bills teammates among celebrities initially announced for Jordan Poyer golf tournament
- You've seen the clip, but here's what else Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen said about Stefon Diggs on podcast
- 3 years after July Fourth firecracker prank destroyed Hamburg home, family rebuilds their lives
- Erie County real estate transactions
- Guilty of 'multiple heinous sex crimes,' former attorney, political operative Nicholas D'Angelo receives his sentence
- Ex-convict Chris Collins weighs run for Congress in Florida: 'I’m not going to go quietly into the dark'
- Chris Brown to start Bills season as radio play-by-announcer as John Murphy continues recovery
- Why Connor Clifton emerged as Sabres' choice after long pursuit for defenseman
- County comptroller's audit cites missing money, mismanagement in Clerk's Office
- Buffalo Bills' jerseys get some tweaks with new Nike template
- How Erik Johnson and Connor Clifton fit in Sabres' plans on defense
Bridesmaids(2011, Comedy) Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph E!, 9 p.m.
Iron Man 2(2010, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow FX, 9:30 p.m.
Now You See Me(2013, Comedy-drama) Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruff alo IFC, 10 p.m.
The Lost World: Jurassic Park(1997, Adventure) Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore AMC, 10 p.m.
Grumpier Old Men(1995, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 10:30 p.m.
