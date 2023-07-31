Newlywed Nightmare(2023, Suspense) Yoshi Sudarso, Sarah Borne LMN, 6 p.m.
Despicable Me(2010, Children) Steve Carell, Jason Segel Nick, 7 p.m.
Lethal Weapon 2(1989, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover BET, 7 p.m.
The Avengers(2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 7 p.m.
Ant-Man and The Wasp(2018, Action) Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly TNT, 7:30 p.m.
Grumpy Old Men(1993, Comedy) Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau POP, 8 p.m.
Love at First Lie(2023, Suspense) Lexie Stevenson, Greg Kriek LMN, 8 p.m.
Star Trek Into Darkness(2013, Science fiction) Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto AMC, 8 p.m.
The Italian Job(2003, Crime drama) Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron Paramount, 8 p.m.
The Royal Nanny(2022, Romance-comedy) Rachel Skarsten, Dan Jeannotte Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Her Fiance's Double Life(2023, Suspense) Olivia Buckle, Jonathan Stoddard LMN, 10 p.m.
Dredd(2012, Action) Karl Urban, Olivia Thirlby AMC, 11 p.m.
Enough(2002, Suspense) Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell VH1, 11 p.m.