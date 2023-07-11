A Gift of Murder(2022, Suspense) Bailey Bass, Heather McComb LMN, 6 p.m.
A Good Day to Die Hard(2013, Action) Bruce Willis, Jai Courtney FX, 6 p.m.
Hotel Transylvania(2012, Children) Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg Nick, 7 p.m.
A Maple Valley Christmas(2022, Romance) Peyton List, Andrew Walker Hallmark, 8 p.m.
Deadly Debutante(2021, Suspense) Angelina Boris, Natalia De Mendoza LMN, 8 p.m.
Knives Out(2019, Mystery) Daniel Craig, Chris Evans TNT, 8 p.m.
National Lampoon's Vacation(1983, Comedy) Chevy Chase, Beverly D'Angelo AMC, 8 p.m.
Sing(2016, Children) Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon Freeform, 8:30 p.m.
All of My Heart: The Wedding(2018, Drama) Lacey Chabert, Brennan Elliott Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 9 p.m.
Brooklyn's Finest(2009, Crime drama) Richard Gere, Don Cheadle VH1, 9 p.m.
Cheer for Your Life(2021, Suspense) Grace Patterson, Anna Belle Bayley LMN, 10 p.m.
The Best Man Holiday(2013, Comedy-drama) Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs BET, 11 p.m.
