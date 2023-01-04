 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MOUNT Michele M. (nee Herman) January 1, 2023 of West Seneca, NY. Beloved wife of Dave "Phi" Pliszka. Cherished mom of Christopher (Bethany) Mount, Kayla (Justin Clark) Pliszka and Christopher (Dominique) Pliszka. Dear grandma of 6 grandchildren. Sister of Anne (Gene) Gorlewski, Louie (late Dawn) Herman, Dickie (Karen) Herman, Larry (Judy) Herman and the late Peggy and Billy Herman. Also survived by cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends received on Saturday from 10am-2pm at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Where a prayer service will be held at 1:30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Haven House: https://myhavenhouse.org

