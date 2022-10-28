MITSKOFF Maureen H. Of Lackawanna, entered into rest peacefully on October 24, 2022. Devoted mother of John J. (Cheri) Duggan, Colleen M. (David Mazgaj, DMD) Duggan, and Michael Mitskoff; loving daughter of the late James and Mary Crean; sister of James Crean; cherished godmother of Lisa Secord; also survived by family and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Sunday from 11-3 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, on Monday morning at 9:15 o'clock. Please assemble at Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. After receiving her Bachelor's degree from D'Youville College and her Master's degree from Canisius College, Maureen began her career as a high school English teacher in the Alden Central School District and continued her career in the City of Buffalo Public School System, teaching High School English for well over 34 years. Maureen's passion to help her students succeed positively influenced the lives of those she taught. Maureen set the example for compassion, generosity, and kindness. Above all, she deeply loved her family and friends and was the most devoted, loving, and dedicated mother to her children. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Maureen's honor to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital or the SPCA of Erie County. Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.
MITSKOFF Maureen H. (nee Crean)
