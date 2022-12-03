Miss Muffin Dec 3, 2022 11 min ago Support this work for $1 a month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Designers of new Bills stadium had Buffalo weather in mind. But 7 feet of snow will still be a problem The Buffalo Bills have a weather challenge, but it’s not what you think. Sabres move to terminate Riley Sheahan's contract for declining to join Amerks Sheahan, a 30-year-old forward, was placed on unconditional waivers by the Sabres on Sunday with the intent to terminate his contract. DWIs, gun miscues and dubious acts revealed in State Police disciplinary files In the last 10 years in WNY, state police troopers have been accused of myriad wrongdoing. None of the troopers lost their jobs, even those who abused their authority. Bills QB Josh Allen on meeting Jay-Z after game: 'I'm not sure he knew exactly who I was' After Thursday's game, Jay-Z met briefly with Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis and quarterback Josh Allen. Eight Buffalo Bills players miss practice with illness The Bills are missing eight players due to illness for Sunday's practice, coach Sean McDermott told reporters. How we see it: News writers offer predictions for Bills vs. Patriots The Buffalo News' Buffalo Bills reporters weigh in with their predictions for the Bills' Week 13 tilt with the New England Patriots. Trial date set for strip club owner, ex-DEA agent in organized crime case Cheektowaga strip club owner Peter G. Gerace Jr. is accused of paying some of the $250,000 in bribes reportedly accepted by now retired U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Joseph S. Bongiovanni. Williamsville teacher fired over 'insensitive' homework sues to get job back Karen Hamm brought legal action to overturn a decision to terminate her over an assignment that asked students to translate into Spanish a series of phrases that included the words "Mexican and ugly" and "pretty and American." John Brown says he's ready to play for Bills; a closer look at an atypical practice squad signing “If they needed me to play today, I’ll be ready to play,” Brown said. “It doesn’t take long for me to pick up everything to get my mind right. Whatever this team needs me to do, I’m here to do it.” Erie County real estate transactions See who is buying and selling properties in Erie County.