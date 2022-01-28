Tags
Instead of basking in the spotlight Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ran across the field, bobbing and weaving around players and media, to meet his counterpart – Bills quarterback Josh Allen – to share a hug and pats on the back.
Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after their 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium ...
The 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs will immediately join the four Super Bowl losses and “Homerun Throwback” as the absolute most painful in franchise history, writes Jay Skurski.
Among the questions in the aftermath of the Buffalo Bills' 42-36 overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs is the decision to kick the ball into…
A judge in New York State Supreme Court ruled Monday that a public mask mandate put in place by the state Department of Health at the behest of Gov. Kathy Hochul violates the state's constitution, rendering it unenforceable effective immediately.
This is the first case prosecuted in Erie County under the new state law that makes a vaccination card a "written instrument," according to the District Attorney's Office.
Josh Allen and Gabriel Davis connected for four touchdowns – including two inside the two-minute warning to twice give the Buffalo Bills a late lead – but the NFL’s best defense couldn’t hang on in a thrilling 42-36 OT loss.
"What makes this one both a little different and maybe, just maybe, a little more bearable involves a distinction, even if it elevates the worst of the what-ifs: The Bills did things we have waited generations to see," Kirst writes.
"It is one thing to blame poor execution after a Week 1 loss to the Steelers, or even an inexplicable Week 9 loss to the Jaguars, but when it comes to one of the most agonizing losses in franchise history, 'execution' doesn’t cut it as an explanation for a fanbase that has been cut deep.," writes Jay Skurski.
After the Kansas City Chiefs ripped out the Buffalo Bills’ hearts, Chiefs Kingdom tore a page from the Bills Mafia playbook.
