MINGEN Eugenia F. (nee Hojsan) of Orchard Park, NY December 30, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Donald G. Mingen; loving mother of Barbara J. (James) Squelch, Donald G. Mingen, Jr. and Alan D. (Rose) Mingen; grandmother Nicholas (Casie) Tanner, Taylor, Miranda, , James and Michael. The family will receive friends Tuesday 4pm – 7pm at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11am in Nativity of Our Lord Church 26 Thorn Ave. Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at www.alz.org.wny. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com