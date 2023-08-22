Beloved husband of Audrey J. Miner (nee Bingel) for 58 years. Cherished father of Paul (Lee-Ann) Miner and Wesley (Heather) Miner. Affectionately known as “Papa” to his grandchildren, Jared, Zachary, and Katherine. Dear brother of Marcia (Gerald) Poleon and Gail Easley. George was predeceased by his parents Dr. G. Norris Miner and Margarita Leonhardt Miner, and his brother M. Bruce Miner. George passed away unexpectedly on August 18, 2023, at the age of 81. George was bom on August 17, 1942 in North Tonawanda, NY, and was a 1960 graduate of Tonawanda H.S. He attended SUNY at Buffalo, and served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1966-1972. He worked for State Farm Insurance for 37 years, before retiring in 2005. George received the Distinguished Service Award as a member of the Free and Accepted brotherhood of Masons Renaissance Lodge #1188. He also did volunteer work for Meals on Wheels, the Red Cross, Adopt a Highway, and the Buffalo Soup Kitchen. He was a longstanding, active member of Asbury United Methodist Church and an avid fan of the Buffalo Bills and Sabres. He loved to play golf, spend time with his grandchildren, and travel. He treasured many longtime friendships. Family and friends will gather to remember George on Thursday, August 24, 2023, from 2-4 PM at Dengler Roberts Perna Funeral Home, 8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY 14051. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:00 PM, Friday, August 25, 2023 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 850 Dodge Rd., Getzville, NY 14068 followed by entombment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Memorial gifts are gratefully accepted by Asbury United Methodist Church. Online condolences at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com