MILLER Mary Elizabeth (nee Cosgrove)

Formerly of Orchard Park, NY, October 16, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert W. Miller; loving mother of Michael (Valerie) Miller and Karen Zavarella; grandmother of Nicholas, Massimo, Joseph, Sebastian and the late Gino. Daughter of the late Edward and Margaret (Mathews) Cosgrove. Dear sister of Edward (Dorothea) Cosgrove, Aileen (late Jack) Flynn, Jeanne (John) Kirk, Terrence Cosgrove, Sister Cecelia Cosgrove GNSH, Clare (Benjamin) Andrews, Ellen (late Ed) Scheiderer and Margaret (Michael) Stiglianese; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mary Elizabeth was a graduate of D'Youville College, class of 1957. The family will receive friends Friday, October 28th, 4 PM 8 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Victory Basilica, 767 Ridge Rd., Lackawanna, NY, Saturday at 9:15 AM. Please assemble at Church. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 17876 St. Claire Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com