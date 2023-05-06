JoAnn Millemaci (née Hicks, formerly Degroat) passed away on April 25, 2023, at the age of 91. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. JoAnn was born on September 26, 1931, in Ashland, KY, moving to WNY at 16 where she remained. She will be remembered as sweet, caring, funny and generous to those who knew her. JoAnn survived by her children Sharon Castiglione, Nicholas Millemaci and Linda Millemaci; as well as her grandchildren Stephanie (Joseph) Dziewa, Michael (Crystal) Ravas, Angela Wallace, Crystal Millemaci, Anthony (Kayla) Castiglione, and Brendan Millemaci, (Kerri). She was preceded in death by her children Deborah Millemaci and Bruce Millemaci. A private celebration of life will be held to honor JoAnn's life and memory at a future time.