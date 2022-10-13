Michael A. Attardo, 79, men's clothier who brightened the appeal of Elmwood Avenue

Dec. 26, 1942 – Oct. 4, 2022

Michael A. Attardo looked at the street outside his men's clothing shop on Elmwood Avenue in the early 1990s and didn't like what he saw.

"The decay was obvious. So many streets have gone down the tube, and we didn't want it happening here," he told Buffalo News reporter Tom Buckham in 1994.

Mr. Attardo started talking to neighbors and other shop and restaurant owners who shared his concern. It wasn't long before he was convening groups of them in a coffee shop down the street to talk about how to make the Elmwood Village's main artery vibrant.

That was the start of what became the civic improvement organization Forever Elmwood, now the Elmwood Village Association.

When he died Oct. 4 after a battle with lung cancer at the age of 79, the organization posted a tribute to him that began: "Were it not for him, we would not be where we are today."

Mr. Attardo organized crews to do weekly cleanups of the litter on the street. He started free summer concerts on Tuesday evenings on the grassy median of Bidwell Parkway and got the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra to play there.

"Mike not only had an innate ability to grasp the fundamentals of urbanism, he also understood how to get things done," commentator and former Elmwood Village shop owner Newell Nussbaumer wrote on Twitter after his death. "He had an incredible network of business owners and public officials, who would regularly stop in to talk to him about the street."

He befriended Mayor Anthony M. Masiello and other elected officials, encouraging them to share his vision. Before long, Elmwood Avenue was bouncing back. The street was repaved, sidewalks were repaired, decorative flower planters and trash baskets were brought in and new street lights were installed with brackets for festive banners. He helped start a shuttle bus for shoppers and promoted the street as a tourist destination.

"He would have fashion shows in front of his store," his daughter Gabriella said. "He did all kinds of stuff to attract attention."

"Forever Elmwood took that street and made it a postcard advertisement for everything that's good about Buffalo," John B. Maggiore, the current State Public Service commissioner, told The News in 2001.

Mr. Attardo didn't stop there. He spearheaded the drive to earn Buffalo its designation from the National Civic League as an All America City in 1996, working with Kids Escaping Drugs and the Skating Association for the Blind and Handicapped. He helped Nardin Academy establish its Montessori school in a vacant mansion on West Ferry Street.

He started Kid Biz, giving elementary schoolchildren an opportunity to learn about running a business and sell their wares from booths in Bidwell Parkway. After stepping aside as president of Forever Elmwood in 1998, he continued his civic involvement in many other ways.

He served on a committee planning for the reuse of the former Women and Children's Hospital complex and was a consultant to other neighborhoods and municipalities that wanted to upgrade their business districts.

Born in Pittston, Pa., the youngest of three sons of a coal miner, he came to Buffalo with his family in 1950. After graduating from Grover Cleveland High School, his older brother John, who was a manager at M. Wile and Co., got him a job at the men's clothing factory as a production worker.

Serving in the Army in the Vietnam War with the First Air Cavalry, he was seriously wounded in a mine explosion in May 1967. Hospitalized for a couple of months, he later was sent to Japan and then South Korea, where he served as a colonel’s driver.

In the late summer of 1967, he was given his Purple Heart certificate during a company formation in Korea. He finally received his Purple Heart medal in 2012, on the seventh anniversary of the death of his mother Josephine, who prayed for him at Mass every day when he was overseas.

“When I founded Forever Elmwood, that was the infantryman in me. That was the grunt in me," he told Buffalo News reporter Gene Warner in 2012. "The general mood of the city was pretty negative. It was quite a battle.”

After his discharge, Mr. Attardo returned to work at M. Wile's factory in the former Graphic Controls building on Seneca Street. In November 1973, he opened Michael, a designer clothing store for men at 576 Elmwood Ave. and soon gave it its current name, Get Dressed. He had a second store in the former Gamler's Jewelers shop on Main Street in downtown Buffalo for a couple years in the mid 2000s.

He stepped aside from day-to-day operations due to the pandemic. The store is now owned and operated by his son, Michael J.

In addition to his son Michael and daughter Gabriella, he is survived by his brother John.

A celebration of his life is being planned in November.