Of East Aurora, NY, January 27, 2023. Beloved wife of George M. Mergenhagen; loving mother of Melissa A. (Michael) Nightingale and Elizabeth M. (Geoff) Ilecki; cherished grandmother of Hope and Hannah Nightingale and Tyler Ilecki; Dearest daughter of Ann Potenza Comerate; sister of Donald (Jackie) Potenza, Mark (Sandy) Potenza, Carla (Mark) Arcuri, Rocco (Carolyn) Potenza and Karl Potenza. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held at 10am Saturday February 4th at Revive Wesleyan Church McKinley Campus 4999 McKinley Pkwy. Hamburg NY 14075. Memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation. At www.jdrf.org. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com
MERGENHAGEN Donna M. (nee Potenza)
