August 23, 2023, age 94, Grand Island resident for 63 years. Husband of Alma P. Mergel (Bodden) and the late Helen C. Mergel and Sally A. Mergel. Father of Gary P. (Flora) and Gregory G. (Marie) Mergel. Step father of Bonnie (John) Hathaway and Larry Bodden. Grandfather of Lauren (Adam) Mazenauer, Matthew (Amanda), Courntey, Brendan and Alanna Mergel. Brother of George Mergel. Friends may call Sunday 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebated Monday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Mr. Mergel was a life long Bills fan, a fisherman, poker player, golfer, Korean War Vet, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and VFW Post 9249. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com