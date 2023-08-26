August 23, 2023, age 94, Grand Island resident for 63 years. Husband of Alma P. Mergel (Bodden) and the late Helen C. Mergel and Sally A. Mergel. Father of Gary P. (Flora) and Gregory G. (Marie) Mergel. Step father of Bonnie (John) Hathaway and Larry Bodden. Grandfather of Lauren (Adam) Mazenauer, Matthew (Amanda), Courntey, Brendan and Alanna Mergel. Brother of George Mergel. Friends may call Sunday 4-8 PM at the KAISER FUNERAL HOME, 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebated Monday at 10 AM at St. Stephen's Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice. Mr. Mergel was a life long Bills fan, a fisherman, poker player, golfer, Korean War Vet, a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion and VFW Post 9249. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
MERGEL Philip A.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
What's stranger than finding a ball python behind a car wash? Finding another one in just about the same spot four days later.
Wegmans said the ingredients in the soda do not align with the Food You Feel Good About motto it uses to advertise its private label products.
Samuel Savarino, founder, owner and CEO of Savarino Cos., confirmed Tuesday that the 23-year-old company "will be winding down and ceasing ope…
Buffalo Bills radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy has broken his silence about the stroke he suffered last season and his hopes for the B…
A service dog who bit a neighbor will be removed from his owner's home and sent to live at an animal sanctuary, a Lancaster town judge ruled T…