MEKA Josephine A. (nee Queeno)

October 25, 2022 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the Late Donald R. Meka. Loving mother of Carolyn (George) Batcho, Kathleen (Thomas) Caros and the late Samuel Atanasio. Dearest Nana of Nicole (Scott) Converso-Morabito, Amber, Michael, Hayleigh and Zackary Caros. Sister of Frank Queeno and the late Fred, James, Pasquale, Mary, Rose, Carmella, Lawrence and John. Family and friends received on Friday from 4-8 pm at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 11:30am from St. Katharine of Drexel Church, 135 N. Ogden, Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church.