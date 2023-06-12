The last few years have been hard on everyone, resulting in an uptick of children, teens and adults seeking out mental health and substance use treatment. There’s just one problem – mental health and substance use professionals are struggling to keep up.

Brandy Vandermark-Murray, President of Horizon Health Services, says she’d describe the industry as “stretched.”

“We’ve seen an influx of people reaching out asking for help, which is so important – you don’t want people to struggle alone or in silence,” she says. “We really want them to seek out services, but mental health has been so underfunded and marginalized for so many years; the combination of not having those resources while having this level of demand is causing that stretch.”

Horizon has been providing quality, person-centered care for more than 40 years. In addition to offering comprehensive outpatient mental health and substance use care services for people of all ages, including individual, group and family therapy, recovery coaching, peer advocacy and medication-assisted treatment, it also provides multiple levels of in-patient substance care – detox, crisis stabilization, rehabilitation and transitional assistance – for those recovering from substance use.

Recovery and treatment are highly individual to each patient, Vandermark-Murray says, and Horizon works to look at the whole patient and assess what they need, whether it’s resources, wrap-around support or more intensive services.

“We make sure it’s never just a one-and-done encounter; while we’re a large organization, we never lose sight of quality,” she says. “It’s a privilege to work with these individuals, who come to us sometimes at their most vulnerable moments, and we take it very seriously.”

Though the mental health industry is in crisis, there is help on the way. New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in February a $1 billion investment in the state’s mental health care system.

According to the official press release, the plan aims to “dramatically expand access to mental health care, reduce wait times and ensure appropriate levels of care to correct a mental health care system that has suffered from chronic underinvestment.”

Vandermark-Murray says though Horizon and its community partners have gotten creative in how they collaborate and innovate, the influx of NYS support is a badly needed boost.

“It’s crucial that we strengthen our infrastructure so we can meet that demand for our community,” she says. “New programs are important, but we really need to make sure that we’re optimizing the existing services we offer and that we’re keeping people with experience and passion in this field, so the patients benefit from having those skilled treatment teams. That’s the way we can really continue to provide quality care.”