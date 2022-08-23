 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MEEGAN John J. "Jack"

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Of Angola, NY, entered into rest August 21, 2022, age 88. Husband of Roberta (nee Roberts) Meegan; father of Brian (Mary Kieffer) Meegan, Eric (Lindsey) Meka, Margaret, Mary, Michelle and the late Patricia; father-in-law of Elizabeth Meegan; grandfather of Brianna and Shane Meegan and Maeve and Meara Meka. Family will be present to receive friends Thursday, August 25, 2022 from 3 – 7 PM at the ADDISON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 262 N. Main Street, Angola, NY, where services will be held Friday at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Former Troopers Helping Hands, Inc.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News