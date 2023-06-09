June 1, 2023 age 87 of Lancaster, NY. Beloved husband of the late Twylah J. (nee Benson) Mediak; dearest father of Eric (Cynthia) Mediak, Louanne (Michael) Sinski and Janeen (Ernie) Gallersdorfer; dear grandfather of Bradley (Molly), Bryan (Katie), Ginny (Patrick) Niedzwiecki, Gabrielle, Benjamin, Thomas and Alexa; great grandfather of Adalynn, Jordan, Ashton and Eleanor; son of the late Michael and Stephania (nee Flick) Mediak; brother of late Michael (late Marie), late Alfred (late Grace), late Robert (Betty), late Teresa (late Joseph) Nowak, late Daniel (late Barbara) and the late Christina (late Norman) Keicher; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Sunday June 11th from 4 7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME 5090 Transit Rd. (south of Como Park Blvd.) where a prayer service will be held at 7 PM. Mr. Mediak served in the US Marine Corps.