The mechanics who lost their jobs when Yellow Corp. shut down have good prospects for finding jobs in other unionized shops, according to the union representing them.

"Mechanics have high value," said Norman Shreve, directing business representative with International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 15. "They usually bring $20,000 worth of tools to the job with them, and they have a skill set that not everybody has. So they're a sought-after commodity."

Yellow's shutdown on Sunday impacted about 300 Buffalo-area employees represented by the Teamsters, including drivers and dock workers. But it also affected 11 mechanics at Yellow's Town of Tonawanda terminal represented by the Machinists union.

Shreve said mechanics are "very well needed. They're very hard to find. "Between the other four, five or six locations that I have [with Machinists members] that deal with big trucks here in Western New York, it should be no problem to get most, if not all of them, placed."

At Yellow's Milens Road terminal, the mechanics repaired trucks, trailers, dollies and forklifts. "We were very good at our jobs, as far as mechanics," Shreve said. "We serviced a lot of vehicles from other locations at that particular location."

Craig Hughes, automotive coordinator with the International Association of Machinists, said about 200 mechanics represented by the union in different states lost their jobs when Yellow closed. Yellow shut its doors after years of financial problems and is expected to file for bankruptcy. The shutdown also forces customers to shift their shipments to other carriers.

"We do have other employers in this industry, and there certainly seems to be enough capacity to take what's out there for freight," Hughes said.

Nashville-based Yellow's shutdown impacted about 30,000 employees, including 22,000 represented by the Teamsters union. The company is expected to file for bankruptcy.

The Teamsters union's local leadership is also trying to connect its members from the Tonawanda terminal - as well as two regional carrier terminals in Cheektowaga – with job opportunities at other unionized employers in the region.