Age 89 of North Boston, New York, entered peacefully into Heaven on June 25, 2023. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Patricia Sargent McLellan; loving father of Jean (late Ronald) Childs, Joan Chapman, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Leavell and James Jr. (Jennifer Ball) McLellan; Son of the late Agnes (nee Neil) McLellan Mosher and Alexander McLellan; Stepson of the late William Mosher. Brother of Alexander McLellan; cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings and step brothers and sisters, Donald (Clara) McLellan, Elizabeth (Herbert) Fiebelkorn, Jean Hummel, Lillian (Ralph) Scharf, stepsister Dorothy (Anthony) Belcer, Anna (Charles) Stworzydlak, stepbrother Kenneth (Betty Ann) Mosher, Richard (Patricia) Mosher. Jim worked for Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years. Jim touched so many lives with his love of life. He loved his Harley Davidson and enjoyed taking everyone for rides. Jim had a passion for keeping his yard in perfect condition and enjoyed a good beer back in the day, but most of all he loved his wife Pat. They were inseparable until her passing. Jim and Pat will always be remembered with kindness and love. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 E. Main Street, Hamburg on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 10:00 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Parish Outreach Center, 39 Pine Street, Hamburg, New York. 716-648-1725. James will be buried at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, New York 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
MCLELLAN James R., Sr.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
In the wake of his canceled golf tournament, Poyer has described a renewed outlook that impacts both the way he will prepare for games and how…
Williams was a fifth-round selection by the Bills and ran for 517 yards and seven touchdowns on 93 carries in 2015. He also had two receiving …
"I called a lot of my old teammates and I was bouncing the teams off some of them," Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson said. "All of them …
Six days after Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer canceled his charity tournament, which was to be held July 10 at Trump National Doral Golf Cl…
Suddenly, the Sabres have a surplus of nine defensemen on an NHL contract next season: Dahlin, Power, Johnson, Clifton, Mattias Samuelsson, He…