Age 89 of North Boston, New York, entered peacefully into Heaven on June 25, 2023. Beloved husband of 65 years to the late Patricia Sargent McLellan; loving father of Jean (late Ronald) Childs, Joan Chapman, Kathryn (Jeffrey) Leavell and James Jr. (Jennifer Ball) McLellan; Son of the late Agnes (nee Neil) McLellan Mosher and Alexander McLellan; Stepson of the late William Mosher. Brother of Alexander McLellan; cherished grandfather of 9 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings and step brothers and sisters, Donald (Clara) McLellan, Elizabeth (Herbert) Fiebelkorn, Jean Hummel, Lillian (Ralph) Scharf, stepsister Dorothy (Anthony) Belcer, Anna (Charles) Stworzydlak, stepbrother Kenneth (Betty Ann) Mosher, Richard (Patricia) Mosher. Jim worked for Bethlehem Steel for over 30 years. Jim touched so many lives with his love of life. He loved his Harley Davidson and enjoyed taking everyone for rides. Jim had a passion for keeping his yard in perfect condition and enjoyed a good beer back in the day, but most of all he loved his wife Pat. They were inseparable until her passing. Jim and Pat will always be remembered with kindness and love. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, 66 E. Main Street, Hamburg on Saturday July 8, 2023 at 10:00 am. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials can be made to SS. Peter & Paul Parish Outreach Center, 39 Pine Street, Hamburg, New York. 716-648-1725. James will be buried at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Avenue, Hamburg, New York 14075. Please share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com