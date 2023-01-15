 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MCLAUGHLIN William Francis

MCLAUGHLIN William Francis
Peacefully entered eternal life on January 13, 2023, after courageously living with Parkinson's Disease and Lewy Body Dementia over the past five years. He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 57 years, Theresa Margaret (nee Kraemer), who died in 2018. Bill was the proud and loving father of Kevin P. (Dianna), Christina M. (David) Hoellig, and Michael W. (Carole); devoted grandfather of Rachael (fiancé, Matthew Zimmerman), Keanna, Sean, Makayla, Peter, and Andrew; and brother of Terese (J. Ward) Schintzius, Richard (Carol) McLaughlin, and Rosemary (Earl) Brunelle. Bill was a 35-year employee of National Fuel before retiring in 1995. The family will receive family and friends Tuesday, January 17, 2023, 4:00 8:00pm at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Road, Cheektowaga, (two blocks south of William Street). A Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated Wednesday, January 18, at 10:00am at Fourteen Holy Helpers Parish, 1360 Indian Church Road, West Seneca (Please assemble at the church). In lieu of flowers and to honor Bill's deep faith and service to others, donations may be made to OLV Charities (780 Ridge Road, Lackawanna, NY 14218) or to a charity of your choice. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com

