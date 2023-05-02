McGEE Linda A. (nee Dotzour) April 29, 2023, age 73; beloved wife and best friend of 44 years to John McGee; dearest daughter of the late Alvin and Esther Dotzour; she will be sadly missed by many cherished cousins and friends. The family will be present Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew. Family and friends are invited to assemble Thursday at 10 AM to attend a Funeral Liturgy celebrated at St. Bartholomew Anglican Church, 2368 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY 14150. Interment to follow in Williamsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the American Lung Association at https://www.lung.org/. Linda loved gardening and traveling. She worked as an Occupational Therapy Asst. for nine years at Schofield Residence and twelve years as an Activity Director at St. Mary of the Angels Convent. Share condolences on Linda's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com