McCONNELL Sylvia M. (nee Strumpf)

McCONNELL McCONNELL Sylvia M. (nee Strumpf) October 11, 2022, age 84. Beloved mother of Jeffrey (Fred Dansereau) McConnell; dearest daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian (nee Murawski) Strumpf. The family will be present Saturday from 3-5 PM at the (Lancaster Depew Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., Depew, NY 14043. Funeral Services to be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her memory to the Niagara Lutheran Health Foundation, 5959 Broadway, Lancaster, NY 14086 or https://thegreenfields.org/about-us/ foundation/. Please share condolences on Sylvia's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com

