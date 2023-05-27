Elizabeth (late Thomas) Easton and the late Nora (late Bruce) Bramley, late Margaret (late John) Amadeck, late Daniel (late Marion) McCarthy, late Frances (late Glenn) Kocher, late Verna (late John) Heist, late Steven McCarthy, late Kathleen (late Leonard) Wagner, late Paul McCarthy and late Thomas (Valerie) McCarthy; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and relatives. Msgr. McCarthy will lie in state at St. John's RC Church, 2021 Sandridge Rd. Alden, NY on Sunday, May 28th from 3-7 pm. and at Blessed Sacrament Church, 263 Claremont Ave. Tonawanda, NY on Monday, May 29th from 3-7 pm. where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 30th at 10 am. Most Rev. Michael William Fisher, Bishop of Buffalo will be Principal Celebrant. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Sisters of St. Joseph, Clarence, NY or OLV Charities, Lackawanna, NY. Arrangements by the CHARLES MEYER FUNERAL HOME. Share your condolences at meyerfuneralhome.com