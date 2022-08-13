MAZURKIEWICZ — Cynthia (nee Zdrojewski)

August 11, 2022, of Buffalo, NY. Loving wife of Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Beloved mother of Jason Mazurkiewicz, Amy McDonald (Jim Hinca), Alison Mazurkiewicz (Lisa Gill) and Angela (Jay) Goodie. Dear grandmother of Kayla, Joseph, Joshua and Abby. Sister of the late Martin (Joanne) Zdrojewski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William Street, Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 AM from St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 34 Francis Avenue, Sloan, NY. Please assemble at Church.