April 6, 2023 of Buffalo NY. Loving husband of the late Cynthia Mazurkiewicz. Beloved father of Jason Mazurkiewicz, Amy McDonald (Jim Hinca), Alison Mazurkiewicz (Lisa Gill) and Angela (Jay) Goodie. Dear grandfather of Kayla, Joseph, Joshua and Abby. Brother of the late John and Wally Mazurkiewicz. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home Inc., 3025 William Street Cheektowaga, NY. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday at 10 am in St. Andrew Roman Catholic Church, 34 Francis Avenue, Sloan, NY. Please assemble at church.
MAZURKIEWICZ Anthony J.
