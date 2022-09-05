MAYO Robert J.

September 3, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Jennie (Giolando) Mayo; loving father of Susan M. (Richard) Balch, Robert J. (Maria) Mayo and Catherine (Gary) Milligan; grandfather of Daniel Balsom, Kelly Pecora, Casey Balsom, Erica Melton, Gina Wendt, Anthony Mayo, Vincent Mayo, Kayla Milligan; step-grandfather of Adam Balch, Tiffani Balch and Jacob Balch; great-grandfather of Garrett Melton, Parker Wendt, Logan Wendt, Kennedy Wendt, Austin Doty, Brielle Barone and Hailey Barone. Brother of the late Frank (late Mildred) Mayo. Also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Tuesday, 3 PM - 7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St. Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 11 AM in Nativity of Our Lord Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park, NY. Please assemble at Church. Memorials may be made to Oishei Children's Hospital at www.ochbuffalo. org. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com.