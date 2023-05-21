MAY 21, 2023

What to know about the week ahead

Ryan Fernandez is opening his new Southern Junction restaurant and bar in an existing restaurant space at 365 Connecticut St., with a capacity for 60 guests inside and 30 on an outdoor patio.

"I just want to offer my version of food to an existing business district," he wrote in an application to the Buffalo Common Council and Planning Board for a special-use permit.

Meanwhile, Michaela Schmidbauer is taking over the ownership of Caffe Aroma restaurant at 141 Bidwell Parkway and 957 Elmwood Ave., and is also seeking a permit from the city.

A special meeting of the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center Board of Directors will take place noon Tuesday at the Scott Bieler Clinical Sciences Center on Elm and Carlton streets in Buffalo.

The Buffalo Niagara Partnership will host a panel discussion, "Talent on the Move," about how employers can retain and grow talent, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at 257 W. Genesee St., Suite 600.

The Salvation Army Buffalo will hold a community resources fair 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at 960 Main St. People 16 years or older looking for employment opportunities and/or resources are encouraged to attend and meet with potential employers and vendors. The fair will include health care screenings, health insurance sign ups, information on trade schools, military recruitment and a variety of employment opportunities.

The Grand Island Memorial Library will host a free Business of Music Workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Led by a group of Buffalo Music Hall of Fame Inductees, the workshop will cover such topics as copyright, getting paid, band management and setting up a music business. The library is located at 1715 Bedell Road in Grand Island. For more information, call 716-773-7124.

The launch of NFTA Metro’s 2023 Trolley Bus Service will be celebrated Wednesday starting 10:30 a.m. at Niagara Falls International Airport, 2035 Niagara Falls Blvd.

Metro’s trolleys will serve those staying at participating hotels and motels along Niagara Falls Boulevard, Pine Avenue, near the Niagara Falls International Airport and within downtown Niagara Falls from May 26 through Oct. 29, 9 a.m. to midnight.

The event will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony with officials from the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, City of Niagara Falls and Niagara Falls Hotel Association, and opportunities for attendees to take a seasonal ride on one of Metro’s trolley vehicles.

On Monday, Create Forward, a social impact firm advancing equity and justice, will facilitate discussions with service providers, Department of Social Service workers and commissioners, community leaders and foster system alumni to collectively reimagine what resources, programs and support are needed to achieve equity and well-being for foster care youth.

Advocates are asking for a dedicated funding line in the Erie County budget to provide ongoing support for foster care alumni, including emergency assistance with housing, health and safety needs. The discussion will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Northland Workforce Training Center, 683 Northland Ave.

Tops shoppers are being encouraged to purchase for a limited time a reusable bag with a charity design for $2.69, with $1 of the proceeds being donated back to five local community organizations. Since its inception three years ago, Tops has raised $519,846 for area charities through this program.

Store 716 in Depew has released a Mafia Stripes house projector to help Buffalo fans put their team spirit on display. Preorders at its website are being taken until May 31. The projector covers a display area of approximately 20 feet by 20 feet in a red, white and blue striped pattern.

