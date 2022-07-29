MAXON Janet L. (nee Ansell)

Jan passed away suddenly from an unexpected heart attack on July 20, 2022, at 75. Her last days were spent with her husband Edward (Ed) Maxon, visiting friends in the Adirondacks. As a team, Jan and Ed were gardening, cooking, and enjoying their time with friends and in nature. She lived a lovely last day. We are so grateful. Janet is survived by her husband Edward Maxon of Sodus, N.Y. Jan and Ed brought children from former marriages together into a blended family: Lori (Mark) Allen Bays, Kevin Allen, Katrina (Jeremy) Harris, and John (Elaine) Maxon and Tawny Wicker. They were fortunate to enjoy grandchildren Dean Maxon, Andrea Maxon, Dylan Wicker, Alyssia Harris, Dahlia Harris, Owen Harris, and great-grandchildren. Jan is also survived by her loving brother and sister-in-law Ronald and Mary Ann Ansell of Buffalo, N.Y., nephews Ben (Carrie) Ansell and Steven (Tammy McGovern) Ansell, cousins, and many friends. She is predeceased by her parents, Alfred and Beatrice (Cooper) Ansell, also of Buffalo. As per Janet's wishes, no services are to be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pantry, Attention: Tammy Thiel, Sodus Jr. Sr. High School, P.O. Box 220, Sodus, NY 14551.