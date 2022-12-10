 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

MAURER John Leland

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

MAURER John Leland 81, of Boston, NY passed away peacefully on Thursday morning, December 8, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Friends may call at the Donald M. Demmerley Funeral Home, 21 Pierce Ave. Hamburg, NY on Monday, December 12, 2022 from 4-7 PM. A complete notice will be in the Sunday edition of the Buffalo News.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News