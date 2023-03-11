March 9, 2023, age 88, beloved husband of 56 years to the late Joan (nee Schueler) Matthews; devoted father of Jeffrey (Laura) Matthews, Karen (Dale) Jolls, Ernest (Connie) Matthews and Christine (David) Agle; father-in-law of the late Lynn Matthews; loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 8 greatgrandchildren; pre-deceased by 9 siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM and Monday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at (Orchard Park Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6170 West Quaker (Rt. 20A/Just East of Route 219), Orchard Park. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:30 AM fromSt. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 4536 South Buffalo St., Orchard Park. Friends invited. If desired, memorials may be made to St. John's Evangelical Church or Hospice-Buffalo, Inc. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
MATTHEWS Robert R.
