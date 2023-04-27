April 25, 2023, age 97, beloved wife of the late Anthony Matteliano; loving step-mother of Sharon (Stephen) Frisicaro and the late Joseph (Diane) Matteliano, DDS.; grandmother of Marc Frisicaro, Jodi (Charles) Ventura, Andrea Matteliano and Renee (Craig) Curtin; great-grandmother of nine great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren; sister of the late Louis (Dolores), Jack (Santa), Charles (Jeanette) DiPasquale and Mary (Vincent) Baudo; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Sunday from 4-7PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (cor. Hopkins). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Christ the King Church (Main & Lamarck) on Monday at 9:30 AM. Family and friends are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
MATTELIANO Carmela (nee DiPasquale)
