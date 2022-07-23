 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MASSARA - Robert D.

MASSARA - Robert D.
July 21, 2022, of Elma, NY. Beloved husband of Rosemarie (nee Kalinski). Loving father of Robert, Annemarie Bemish and Suzanne Massara (Special friend Katie Grant). Cherished grandfather of Angela, Heather (Jeremy), Kristen (Ted) and great-grandfather of Jayden, Nikita, Jeremy, Sheri, Cayleb, Nadia, Dylan, Xavier, Nyla and Skylar. Dear brother of Antionette Zacarchuck, Donald (Ethie) and the late Anthony (late Norma Jean) Massara. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Sunday from 3-7 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca Street, West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said on Monday at 9:15 AM and a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Vincent DePaul, Springbrook, at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Elma Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com

