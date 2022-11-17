Maryland sports betting: Top sportsbooks ready to launch

Maryland will be the latest state to allow online sports betting, joining more than two dozen states that have already legalized it or will be doing so in the next few months.

Maryland will have a full launch Wednesday, Nov. 23, which is the day before Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 16, Maryland's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission unanimously approved 10 online betting licenses, according to Legal Sports Report.

Those licenses include: BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, FanDuel and PointBet.

Maryland approved legalized sports betting in April 2021 after state residents voted for it in November 2020. The first in-person retail sportsbook opened in December 2021.

BetMGM: $200 in free bets for new users in Maryland Sports fans in Maryland looking for action with no real downside can get access to up to $200 in free bet credits via BetMGM.

Up to 60 online sportsbooks and 30 retail sites are allowed to open in Maryland, according to its law.

Here is a list of other legal online sports betting states.

Here's what you need to know about legal online sports betting in Maryland:

How do I bet?

You can bet on sports anywhere within the state of Maryland by downloading a sports betting app on your smartphone/mobile device/computer/any online device.

First-time betters can register at any legal sportsbook, make a deposit and place a first-time bet.

Where can I bet?

Anywhere within the state’s boarders. You don’t need to be a resident of the state to sign up for an online account, but you do need to be in the state to place a bet -- your smartphone or desktop plugin will use geolocation (“geofence”) technology to verify your location when placing a wager.

What can I bet on?

You can bet on all major professional sporting events/games, as well as college football and basketball.

Who can I bet with?

Barstool

Betfred

betPARX

BetRivers

Fanatics

Who oversees betting in Maryland?

Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Agency.

Gambling problem? There is help. Call 1-800-522-4700 or visit the National Council on Problem Gambling for help.