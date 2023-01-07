MARSHALL Frederick J., Hon. (Ret.) Of Elma NY, January 3, 2023. Beloved husband of Jody (Gordhamer) Marshall; father of Katherine M. (Colleen Roberts) Marshall, Frederick J. and Jeffrey C. Marshall, Jarrod Caprow, Jori (Michael) Schneider, Jake Caprow and Jillian (Andrew) DiRienzo; grandfather of Jayne, Mara, Jude and Aria; brother of Philip M. (Cheryl) Marshall and the late Paul A. (Lisa) Marshall. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Cherished friend of Van and Barbara Mlynarski. The family will receive friends Monday, January 9th from 4pm – 7pm and Tuesday January 10th from 4pm – 7pm at the F.E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME INC. 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday at 12 Noon at Baker Memorial United Methodist Church 365 Main St. East Aurora, NY. Memorials may be made to Suburban Adult Services or the Rural Outreach Center (ROC). Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com