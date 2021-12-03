Marrano introduces a new flex design at Hamburg model’s grand opening

Offering innovative designs and floor plans that match our homeowners’ needs are primary objectives at Marrano,” said John Manns, executive vice president of sales and marketing.
“Families have had their world turned upside down over the last 18 months and many have realized that their current home doesn’t provide sufficient flexibility to meet their changing needs. With that in mind, Marrano is proud to introduce the newest addition to our exclusive product lineup that was designed to solve today’s problems,” Manns explained.
Marrano is excited to announce the first time showing of a new, incredible design with the grand opening of its model at 4650 Carlyes Court at Sherwood Meadows in Hamburg. The two-story home offers an open layout with flex space to accommodate remote learning for the children, a private work-from-home area for the adult family members, or a first-floor bedroom with separate bath, a dedicated playroom, a quiet, warmly lit sunroom, and a convenient second-floor laundry room. The possibilities are varied and offer a level of personalization unlike any other layout in Marrano’s expansive portfolio.
“After spending more time at home, buyers have a new perspective on what’s important in a community as well,” said Manns. “Sherwood Meadows offers even more of what today’s buyers are looking for. Large home sites offer privacy, as many back up to woods, and some with depths up to 200 feet. It is conveniently located close to lakefront activities including Hamburg Beach and boat launch as well as the Village of Hamburg for shopping, dining, and entertainment,” continued Manns. “Sherwood Meadows is also in the top-rated Frontier Central School District making it the perfect place to build a new home.”
The new model home welcomes visitors with spectacular curb appeal. The traditional façade incorporates a classic look with modern design elements including a covered, full front porch, twin gables, full-height double-hung windows with inserts, custom trim, and professional landscaping.
As guests step inside, they’re immediately impressed by the two-story foyer and open second-floor balcony above. Marrano’s professional designers chose a warm, neutral color scheme with pops of blue and natural ash hardwood flooring to create a comfortable atmosphere throughout. Like the hardwood floors, extra standard features included in every Marrano home like solid surface countertops, central air conditioning, smart video doorbell, and a state-of-the-art air purification system to mention a few, provide a healthy and safe environment for every member of the family.
Adjacent to the foyer is a flex room that has been set up as a morning room with a convenient desk workspace for remote learning or virtual meetings. The room can easily be converted to a first-floor bedroom with full bath, a den, a playroom, or hobby room with walk-in closet for extra storage.
The open layout is taken to new heights with a two-story great room, clerestory windows that bring in an abundance of natural light, and a second-floor loft with balcony that overlooks the space. A cozy fireplace enhances the area with a decorative white mantle and tile surround.
The large kitchen with expanded island and adjoining dinette makes this floor plan perfect for family gatherings or everyday meals. Granite countertops and trendy two-tone cabinets in white and dark blue add a modern flair to the room’s décor. A bright sunroom just beyond the kitchen is a great place to relax and unwind.
Spacious bedrooms, including a master suite with private bath and walk-in closet, main bath, and loft area that can be personalized to fit the homeowner’s specific needs, rounds out the second floor.
“While we’re introducing our new flex design with our Sherwood Meadows model, the home can be built in any of Marrano’s single-family communities throughout WNY,” John Manns explained. “There’s no need to use your kitchen table for remote learning or use a virtual background to hide a cluttered bedroom for your next Zoom meeting. It’s time to build the Marrano home of your dreams and set up dedicated space for your specific needs.”
Home prices range from $360,000s to $500,000+.
Marrano’s featured home at 4650 Carlyes Court in Hamburg is open Saturday through Wednesday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Take Southwestern Boulevard to Howard Road to Logans Lane to Carlyes Court. For more information, call Nicole Freidenberg or Patty Manns at 809-8688 or visit www.marrano.com.