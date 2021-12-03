Marrano introduces a new flex design at Hamburg model’s grand opening

Offering innovative designs and floor plans that match our homeowners’ needs are primary objectives at Marrano,” said John Manns, executive vice president of sales and marketing.

“Families have had their world turned upside down over the last 18 months and many have realized that their current home doesn’t provide sufficient flexibility to meet their changing needs. With that in mind, Marrano is proud to introduce the newest addition to our exclusive product lineup that was designed to solve today’s problems,” Manns explained.

Marrano is excited to announce the first time showing of a new, incredible design with the grand opening of its model at 4650 Carlyes Court at Sherwood Meadows in Hamburg. The two-story home offers an open layout with flex space to accommodate remote learning for the children, a private work-from-home area for the adult family members, or a first-floor bedroom with separate bath, a dedicated playroom, a quiet, warmly lit sunroom, and a convenient second-floor laundry room. The possibilities are varied and offer a level of personalization unlike any other layout in Marrano’s expansive portfolio.