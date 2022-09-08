MARRALE Victor A. Of East Aurora, NY, September 5, 2022. Beloved husband of J. Cairn (Eastman) Marrale; loving father of Victor A. Marrale, Jr., Kathryn M. Reidy, Michael F. (Victoria) Marrale, David T. Marrale, Mark A. Marrale and Jennifer L. (Robert) Benzel; also survived by many grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday 3 PM – 7 PM at the F. E. BROWN SONS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6575 E. Quaker St., Orchard Park, NY 14127. Services Saturday at 10 AM in Fellowship Wesleyan Church, 1645 Southwestern Blvd., W. Seneca, NY 14224. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the church. Online condolences shared at www.febrownsons.com