Of Buffalo, NY, April 23, 2023, at age 89. Beloved wife of the late Gabor Markus MD, PhD; loving mother of Dr. Jennifer (Dr. Douglas Beer) Markus, Elizabeth (Ron Gallen) Markus and Christopher (Claire Saunders) Markus; cherished grandmother of Alice Markus; dear sister of Eugenia Kubala, Edward and the late Henry, Zygmus, Nina Krzeminski and Cecelia Kubala; also survived by nieces, nephews and devoted friend Doris Burnett. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant) Thursday from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Friday at 10AM. Please assemble at Church. If desired, donations in Rosemary's memory may be made to Assumption Church Preservation Fund. Please share your online condolences @ www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
MARKUS Rosemary RN (nee Golebiewski)
