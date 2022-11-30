MARKS Philip J.

of Orchard Park, NY November 25, 2022. Beloved son of Christopher M. and Jill M. (Fritz) Marks; brother of Maddie and Teddy; grandson of James and Annette Fritz and A. Michelle (late Philip) Marks; nephew of Thomas (Julie Crosby) Fritz, Adrienne (Michael) Griffen, Alicia (Anthony) Ramage and Elizabeth (Kevin) Sowinski. Also survived by many loving cousins. The family will receive friends Friday from 12pm – 4pm and 5pm – 9pm at the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home Inc. 6575 E. Quaker St. (aka Rt. 20A) Orchard Park, NY 14127. Services to be held Saturday at 1pm in St. John's Lutheran Church, 4536 S. Buffalo St. Orchard Park, NY. Friends invited. Memorials may be made to the Nativitymiguel Middle School of Buffalo, NY, www. nativitymiguelbuffalo.org.