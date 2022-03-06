[March 6] Buffalo Next: What to know about the week ahead

COMPILED BY MICHAEL J. PETRO

March 6, 2022

Welcome to Buffalo Next. This newsletter from The Buffalo News will bring you the latest coverage on the changing Buffalo Niagara economy – from real estate to health care to startups. Read more at BuffaloNext.com.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

A quick read of news from the past week and a look ahead at what's coming next.

A spotlight on jobs. We'll get a better picture of how the Buffalo Niagara job market is doing on Thursday, when the state Labor Department releases its monthly jobs report for January.

The region's job market has essentially stagnated since summer, with workers hard to find and thousands more still not ready to start looking for work again.