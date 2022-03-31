[March 31] Buffalo Next: New Invest Buffalo Niagara program can help startups grow through market research, data

This information will not only allow HELIXintel to get more customers onto its platform, but also help the company develop strategies on the best way to target those customers, CEO and co-founder Jon DeWald said.

HELIXintel recently raised $4 million and will use that money to focus on growth and expansion, DeWald said.

The company, which launched in 2020, currently has 15 employees with the goal of at least doubling their staffing by the end of the year.

"I'd encourage any company, if they qualify, to take advantage of the data that's going to be provided because it's not only going to help the company, it's going to help grow the Buffalo ecosystem and benefit everybody," said Michael Mainier, HELIXintel president and co-founder. "That growth is what it's all about."

Economic Gardening proved successful in Rochester

The main reason Invest Buffalo Niagara is offering this program to local companies is to foster economic development from within Western New York as opposed to attracting companies from outside the region to relocate, Hill said.

It's proven to be a successful strategy in Rochester.